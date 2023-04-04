Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at Gamnon Veng Ward Number 2, Moreh, Manipur on April 3, 2023.

Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles launched an operation in the general area of Gamnon Veng Ward Number 2, Moreh. The team cordoned off and carried out a search of the suspected house in presence of a Police representative and village chief.

On a detailed search of the suspected house, 0.377 kilograms of Heroin powder and 11.193 kilograms of WIY tablets were found in possession of the house owner.

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The cost of seized Heroin powder and WIY tablets is approximately Rupees 6.57 Crores in the international Market.

The apprehended individual along with recovered items was handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation.

Earlier, the Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one drug peddler near Singhat forest gate in Churachandpur District of Manipur on March 31, said an official statement.

As per the statement, based on specific input received from own sources regarding the movement of the contraband item on NH-102B, troops of Assam Rifles established an MVCP near Singhat vill, which led to the apprehension of one drug peddler.

The battalion also recovered 166 soap cases containing heroin weighing 2200 grams, worth Rs 8,80,00,000 approximately.

The apprehended peddler along with recovery was handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.