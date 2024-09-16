In a noteworthy initiative under its Operation Sadbhavana project, the Assam Rifles has inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer cell in Phaithol village, Tamenglong district. The new facility, unveiled on September 16, aims to boost digital literacy and skill development among the local youth.

The computer cell is equipped with advanced computer systems, including modern accessories such as computer tables, chairs, and printers. This new hub will serve as a vital resource for students and residents, providing access to essential digital tools and training in basic computer skills. It also offers online education opportunities and other digital literacy programs.

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