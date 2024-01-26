Assam Rifles (AR) organised a Joint Security Meet cum interaction programme at Songdo Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur, said AR on January 26.

The security meet cum interaction programme which was held on January 24 was attended by the Local Defence Committee, Civil Society Organisations and Company Commanders of Assam Rifles, Army, BSF and CRPF.

ASSAM RIFLES ORGANISES A JOINT SECURITY MEET IN MANIPUR#AssamRifles organised a Joint Security Meet cum interaction programme at Songdo Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur on 24 Jan 2024. (1/2)@HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/zmd1HA2VzL — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, AR also conducted a lecture on water conservation by rainwater harvesting at Zou Khunou Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur.



Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan shoots self after firing at colleagues, 6 injured

The aim of this lecture was to make the locals aware of how to conserve water, mitigate losses and bolster resilience against water-related challenges by conserving natural sources of water.

Earlier on January 24, a jawan of Assam Rifles fired at his colleagues in a camp in South Manipur before shooting himself on Wednesday.

The Manipur Police on its X handle wrote, "There has been an incident of firing by an Assam Rifles Jawan in an ASSAM RIFLES BATTALION deployed close to the Indo-Myanmar border in South Manipur."

As per police, one Assam Rifles Jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them (all injured are non-Manipuris); later the individual shot himself.