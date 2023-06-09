Ten Naga MLAs meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah following fresh violence in Manipur and demanded proper consultation in the event of any separate Kuki-Meitei administration.

"We have conveyed to Amit Shah that in the event of any arrangement for separate administration, the Naga areas should not be touched as the same has been in contention for many years. As we all know, there have been a lot of issues and problems in the past when separate administration was made in Manipur," said the Naga legislator.

Further, the MLAs apprised Amit Shah that in case of such an arrangement of separate administration and to avoid escalation, the Nagas should be consulted properly before any arrangement is made and as per the ongoing peace process.

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However, in the event of any arrangement for the Nagas, the arrangements should come as per the peace process that is going on between the Nagas and the Government of India.

It is to be mentioned here that all the MLAs of the Naga people came together cutting across all party lines and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The MLAs also assured Amit Shah that the Naga legislators have been trying their best to bring both the communities into understanding and negotiate with one another and to bring the situation to normalcy again.

The Naga MLA contingent includes five from the NPF: Manipur Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Leishio Keishing, Awangbow Newmai, Ram Muivah and Losii Dikho. Two MLAs, S S Olish and Dinganglung Ganmei, belong to the ruling BJP led by N Biren Singh, while N Kayisii and Janhemlung Panmei are from the Conrad Sangma-led Nationalist People’s Party (NPP), also a BJP ally.