A combined team of Imphal West District Police along with 22 Assam Rifles in a routine operation seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition on May 23.

As per police, on May 23 at around 9.35 pm, a combined team of Imphal West District Police and 22 Assam Rifles been doing frisking and checking at Kangchup Foothill under Lamsang Police Station intercepted three persons coming by an Alto Car Silver Colour bearing Regd. No. MN 01X -7854 with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

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The arrested persons are has been identified as Thangneimang Khaute Vaiphei (63), Luntinsang Chongloi (33) and Lunsiamlen Vaiphei (19).

It is to be mentioned here that Luntinsang Chongloi of the Kangpokpi District is a new recruit of riflemen in the 10th IRB Bn.

The police along with a team of Assam Rifles also managed to seize 12-bore ammunition,

12-bore ammunition, Single and Double barrels, folding Butt Double barrel and cash amounting to Rs 37,650 from a passenger car.

A case was registered at Lamshang Police Station.