Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Phoiyebi in Thoubal district, Manipur, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police on 15 May 2024, recovered one 5.56mm MA-3 Aslt Rifle (Burmese), two mortar Bombs, one RPG Shell, three Grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.



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Movement of 211 and 280 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 128 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the Police detained 60 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

