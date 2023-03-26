Manipur: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in Nambol district
A few days back, the security force also recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore.
Assam Rifles on March 26 said it has recovered drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in Manipur's Nambol district.
The drugs were recovered by the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles and it also apprehended a person in connection with the matter.
''ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS DRUG SMUGGLERS IN MANIPUR
Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Mar 2023, in a joint operation Thoubal Police recovered drugs worth 80 Lakh at Nambol District, Manipur,'' the Assam Rifles tweeted.
ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS DRUG SMUGGLERS IN MANIPUR— The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 26, 2023
Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Mar 2023, in a joint operation Thoubal Police recovered drugs worth 80 Lakh at Nambol District, Manipur.@adgpi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/K2lalpdZPk
A few days back, the security force also recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore.
Acting on a specific input, a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the Customs department recovered the tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore in Indo-Myanmar bordering Champhai District, Ruantlang Village.
A person was also arrested in connection with the seizure.
Besides this, Assam Rifles also apprehended two women, including a Myanmar national on charges of possessing heroin worth RS 60 lakh in Mizoram's Aizawl district.
Also read: Manipur: Gunmen shoot dead class 12 student in Kangpokpi district
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today