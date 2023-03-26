Assam Rifles on March 26 said it has recovered drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in Manipur's Nambol district.

The drugs were recovered by the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles and it also apprehended a person in connection with the matter.

''ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS DRUG SMUGGLERS IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Mar 2023, in a joint operation Thoubal Police recovered drugs worth 80 Lakh at Nambol District, Manipur,'' the Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS DRUG SMUGGLERS IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 25 Mar 2023, in a joint operation Thoubal Police recovered drugs worth 80 Lakh at Nambol District, Manipur.@adgpi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/K2lalpdZPk — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) March 26, 2023

A few days back, the security force also recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore.

Acting on a specific input, a joint team of Assam Rifles along with the Customs department recovered the tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets worth Rs 390.4 crore in Indo-Myanmar bordering Champhai District, Ruantlang Village.

A person was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

Besides this, Assam Rifles also apprehended two women, including a Myanmar national on charges of possessing heroin worth RS 60 lakh in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

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