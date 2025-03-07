In a move aimed at fostering community engagement and regional development, the Assam Rifles has inaugurated a newly constructed community hall in K Lhangnom, Kangpokpi district, Manipur.





The multi-purpose facility is envisioned as a center for social, educational, and cultural activities, reinforcing the Assam Rifles' commitment to the welfare of local communities.



The hall is expected to serve as a hub for educational programs, cultural exchanges, and social initiatives, providing a safe and inclusive space for the villagers.





More than just a physical structure, the facility represents the Assam Rifles' dedication to strengthening its relationship with the people of Manipur, fostering mutual trust, cooperation, and progress.



Local residents have welcomed the initiative with great enthusiasm, seeing it as a symbol of positive change. Many have expressed their eagerness to collaborate with the Assam Rifles on future community upliftment projects, emphasizing the growing partnership between security forces and the local populace.





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