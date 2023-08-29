The crucial Manipur assembly session on August 29 ended on a chaotic note without any business as it convened for the first time since ethnic violence broke out nearly four months ago.

The one-day session of the Manipur Assembly was adjourned sine die soon after proceedings began amid a ruckus by Congress MLAs.

The moment the speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly entered the house, all five Congress MLAs showed condemnation and shouted on the floor of the house stating that one-day session was not enough to discuss.

Congress MLA attended the session using a placard 'Save Democracy'. They asked what kind of session is this. Either an emergency or a short-notice session? Congress Legislator Leader O Ibobi said that there is no rule of law in Manipur.



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Meanwhile, CM Biren said that during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was already decided to convene one one-day session. He also said that with regards to the present crisis investigation has already started and it is already in court.

He also praised about recent successful launching of Chandrayan 3 and extended his happiness to Ningthoujam Raghu from Manipur for his contribution in launching Chandrayan 3.

CM Biren also extended his grief and sorrow to the family who had lost their loved one during the crisis.

Amidst this condolence was paid to the departed souls of six former MLAs wherein a minute silence was observed.

The house was adjourned for 30 minutes as the house could not continue because of shouting from the opposition MLA.

Further, the speaker claimed that disruption in the house by the opposition couldn't continue the session.

The much-awaited session was to discuss the violence raging for nearly four months, however, Kuki MLAs regardless of party affiliations skipped the session.

The Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly in its resolution stated- "With great sorrow and heavy heart, this House condoles the tragic loss of many lives in the recent violence in the State of Manipur. At times these, words seem insufficient to express the depth of the pain and grief that has befallen families, communities, and the entire State. This Home also extends its thoughts and condolences to their families and loved ones. May their souls find eternal peace.

This Home unanimously resolves to work for the oneness and harmony of all the people of Manipur, irrespective of caste, community, region, religion or language. The House also resolves that as peace is the priority of the State, this house will strive to resolve all the differences among the people, till complete peace returns to the entire State, through dialogue and constitutional means.

This House resolves to appeal to each and every individual not to pay heed to divisionary elements, maintain peace and shun violence in the interest of our State and Nation.

By adopting this resolution, this House reaffirms its dedication to staying together in these trying times by healing wounds, fostering unity, and creating a brighter future for all residents."

