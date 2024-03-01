Chief Minister N Biren Singh has informed that eight FIRs have been registered in connection with the recent Churachandpur arson incident. Of which two cases are transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Chief Minister shared this information today during the ongoing 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Responding to the calling attention motion moved by Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh on the Churachandpur incident, Biren said that the state government is putting all-out effort not to recur such an unwanted incident. The government has taken proactive action for proper investigation of the case.

He continued and said that so far eight FIRs have been registered in connection with undesirable incidents. Out of it, two cases are referred to CBI as involvement of militants is highly suspected. So far 20 people have been identified as involved in arson and vandalism.

The recent Churachandpur incident where a large mob attempted to burn down and vandalise the DC complex, bungalow, and SP office and dishonour the national flag is highly condemnable. The government had come across a video of using AK-47s among the mob in that incident, he added while explaining the alleged involvement of armed miscreants in the incident.



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He said FIR was also registered to one representative instigating the violence by tweeting a message that incited hate and division among the community. The representative tweeted just two hours before the arson and vandalism.

He recounted that the mob had attempted to vandalise and arson the above government establishment. To control the mob, security forces resorted to lathi charges and fired smoke bombs. But the violence has resulted in the loss of two lives, six state forces injured, one ITBP personnel and 43 civilians.

Biren also said that though the mob attempted to damage government properties all the targeted buildings were saved from severe destruction. All the government records and documents are not destroyed.

He also said that the government had digitised most of the government documents from before so that they may not lost in any unwanted incident.

He continued and said that the Churachandpur incident was following the suspension of the head constable posted in that district. SP of the district had taken up the action as per law and his duty.