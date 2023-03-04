The Manipur Assembly made an unanimous decision of naming all 60 MLAs as "Warriors of Drugs". Chief Minister N Biren Singh while announcing the decision on March 4 said that the Assembly adopted the resolution, as a significant step in the state's War on Drugs.

The state's response to the threat had now been significantly stepped up. N Biren Singh, chief minister, moved the resolution, saying that the government started the War on Drugs campaign to get rid of the drug problem, "which has been crippling the state for decades."

Manipur is susceptible to drug smuggling due to its porous border with Myanmar's international border (IB).

The Chief Minister maintained that the State has been affected by several drug-related activities, including smuggling of contraband items, large-scale drug consumption among youth, loss of life, and the establishment of drug manufacturing units, among other things. He also stated that the escalation of poppy plantation in hill regions of the State is a serious issue in contemporary Manipur. The State is en route to the Golden Triangle and has a lengthy stretch of porous and poorly maintained international border with Myanmar.

N Biren maintained that every aspect of society, including the future of the younger generation, would deteriorate to an irreparable level if the drug menace was not eradicated, despite the fact that the Government has been investing a significant amount of resources and personnel in the fight against the problem.

He made the observation that the public, the judiciary, the executive, legislators, civil stakeholders, and legislators must work together to end the drug problem.

The resolution proposed by the Chief Minister was unanimously approved by House Members after discussion.



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