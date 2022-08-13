The All Tribal Student’s Union Manipur (ATSUM) Finance Secretary, who was arrested last night at 10 pm by the Imphal West Police, from his residence on charges of spreading fear and enmity among the people, was released today on anticipatory bail.

The ATSUM Finance Secretary has been identified as Henkai Singsit who resides at Motbung in Senapati District, Manipur. Moreover, it is being reported that the police did not furnish any reason behind Singsit’s arrest to his family members.

It should be noted that Singsit has been critical about the government for not introducing the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 as suggested by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC).

Even the latest event from Imphal, where the police allegedly assaulted school and college students for participating in a rally calling for the release of 5 detained ATSUM leaders, was denounced by Singsit.

Earlier on Thursday, The All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) stated that it is willing to negotiate with the state government on the ADC draught bill 2021 issue.

According to state BJP spokesperson Johnson Elangbam, CM N Biren Singh is always ready for discussions.

For the unversed, Article 371C of the Indian Constitution provides for autonomous administration in the hills. The HAC and district councils in the hill districts are granted legislative authority over particular issues and are given access to specific taxation sources. When Manipur was still a Union Territory, Parliament established the Manipur (Hills Areas) District Councils Act in 1971 to give effect to these provisions. The HAC-proposed bill sought to amend this law.

However, the state government claims that the HAC-proposed bill cannot be passed because it virtually advocates splitting the state into two by calling for two secretariats, two chief secretaries, and autonomous legislative powers. "The state government is not allowed to establish a new state by the Constitution. Chief Minister Singh asks, "How can our administration offer a bill that is not supported by the Constitution?" He goes on to note that even HAC members had recognised the flaws with their proposed bill.