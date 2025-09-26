Manipur begins market drive to spread awareness on Next-Gen GST reforms

The Government of Manipur has launched an extensive awareness campaign to educate traders, shopkeepers and consumers on the implementation of the new revised GST rates under the Centre’s Next Generation GST Reforms, which came into effect on September 22, 2025.

The Department of Taxes, Government of Manipur, in coordination with the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, is conducting a “Market Drive” across key commercial hubs such as Thangal Bazar, Paona Bazar and Khuyathong. The drive aims to disseminate information on the revised GST rate structure, compliance procedures and consumer benefits.

Under the new structure, GST has been reduced from four major slabs — 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent — to two slabs of 5 and 18 percent. Several essential items have also been moved to lower rates or exempted entirely (0%). These changes are aimed at simplifying indirect taxation, ensuring transparency, and strengthening the ease of doing business nationwide.



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Officials said the campaign will not only clarify doubts but also create platforms for interaction between tax authorities and stakeholders to ensure smooth adoption of the reforms. The government has urged voluntary compliance and highlighted that the reforms are designed to promote fair pricing, consumer welfare, and national revenue mobilisation.

Key aspects of the Next-Gen GST reforms include rationalising GST rates to reduce disputes, leveraging digital technology for easier compliance, and enhancing transparency in tax administration. The government emphasised that the reforms uphold the vision of “One Nation, One Tax, One Market.”

The Department of Taxes has also sought cooperation from print and electronic media to ensure that information about the reforms reaches every section of society.

The press note reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining GST as a robust, modern, and progressive tax system aligned with India’s growing economy.