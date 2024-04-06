The 44th 'Sthapana Diwas' of the Bharatiya Janata Party was held at Tamenglong district BJP Headquarters today.

Addressing the function, the spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh and the dedicated Prabhari of Manipur Outer Parliamentary Constituency, M Asnikumar Singh has said that the occasion marked the milestone journey of the party. The celebration also unite fervent karyakartas in a spirit of commemoration and camaraderie.

The commemorative event served as a poignant reminder of the BJP's unwavering commitment to serving the people of Manipur and beyond. As the party continues to chart new paths of progress and prosperity, he added while urging all karyakartas to redouble their efforts in advancing the BJP's transformative agenda for the welfare and development of the region.



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Amidst the festivities, Asnikumar reaffirmed the BJP's steadfast resolve to empower every citizen of Tamenglong and the broader Manipur community.

Rebuking the Congress party, he said that the Congress party always make empty promises, such as the 'Look East' policy. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned it into Act East' policy and start implementing it.

Under Congress' rule, development was a trickle-down version, where the public was the last to reap the benefits. In contrast, BJP is empowering the public, including women, youth, and marginalized communities, he added.

Manipur is grapples with a period of unrest and violence, it's imperative to underscore that the seeds of this turmoil were sown during the reign of the Congress party. Their divisive vote bank politics have led the state to undergo this difficult phase, he alleged.