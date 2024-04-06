Staff of State Bank of India (SBI), Bishnupur branch, Monarch Laishram who allegedly ran away after stealing money of around Rs 2 crore from the said bank has been apprehended at North Delhi on Friday.

Police reported that Monarch Laishram, 41, son of Laishram Chaoba of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, under Nambol police station was apprehended by Delhi Crime Branch in association with Delhi Police and Bishnupur District police.

He was caught from Patel Chest Christian Colony, opposite Maurice Nagar Police Station, North Delhi at around 5.30 pm.

As per reliable sources, a team of Bishnupur District police will bring back the accused on Saturday by air.

According to complaint report lodged by SBI Bishnupur Branch at Nambol Police State by its branch manager has mentioned that Monarch has been working as a senior assistant at the same bank branch.

He did not respond his phone for office since April 2 without any prior information.

It mentioned that Monarch also possesses the key of the locker room of the same bank. The staff of the bank notice missing of money around Rs 2 crore when opened the locker room. As a follow up of the complaint the state police has been tracing Monarch.

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