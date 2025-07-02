Manipur: Biren Singh seeks Aadhaar-ILP coordination to prevent illegal settlements

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has welcomed the state government’s recent steps to strengthen the Aadhaar issuance process, calling it a critical move to safeguard the identity and integrity of the indigenous population.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Singh stressed that the process must strictly comply with the provisions of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to prevent unauthorised settlements.

“Manipur is a state governed by the ILP system. Aadhaar issuance and all related processes must be in line with ILP provisions to protect our rights and prevent misuse,” Singh said.

Raising concerns over past lapses, Singh cited cases of individuals allegedly obtaining Aadhaar and other documents through fraudulent means. He referred to the example of late Nehginpao Kipgen, reportedly born in Teijang, Myanmar in 1975, who later settled in Manipur, pursued education across India and abroad, and lived as an Indian citizen without his foreign origin ever being questioned.



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Singh also mentioned a recent court-ordered probe into the citizenship status of a Hyderabad University professor and his family, whose names appeared in Churachandpur’s electoral rolls for the first time in 2005, with no prior records. “Such entries can quietly slip into the system when proper verification is missing,” he warned.

Calling it a matter of national security, Singh emphasised that Manipur’s porous border with Myanmar and proximity to China make stringent identity checks imperative. He urged closer coordination between Aadhaar issuing authorities, ILP enforcement agencies, and local administrative bodies to prevent illegal settlements and protect indigenous rights.

“This is not just an administrative issue—it directly impacts national interest,” Singh asserted, underlining the urgency for robust verification mechanisms in the border state.