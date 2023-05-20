The District Congress Committee Sadar Hills on May 19 condemned the BJP-led government in Manipur for debarring the visit of the Congress fact finding team in view of the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to ascertain the causes of widespread violence in Manipur and evaluate its extent.

The three-member team includes AICC General Secretary MP Mukul Wasnik, former MP Ajoy Kumar, and party MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Board of trustees VP, Dr. Lamtinthang Haokip while preparation the media during a public interview hung on May 19 at Kangpokpi coordinated by the Region Congress Board of trustees Sadar Slopes said that the choice of the BJP Manipur Government's choice in forestalling the visit of the Focal truth tracking down group of All India Congress Council to inside dislodged individuals both in the slopes and valley on May 18 showed an unmitigated dismissal for straightforwardness, responsibility, and the government assistance of the residents of Manipur.

Dr. Haokip strongly criticized the State Government's alleged "insensitivity" and stated that the purpose of a fact-finding team is to independently evaluate and investigate situations that require immediate attention. He also stated that their presence ensures an impartial evaluation of the situation, which is essential for promoting justice and safeguarding human rights.

"The denial of their visit undermines the principles of democracy, undermines public trust, and raises serious concerns about the actions and intentions of the State Government", he asserted.

In addition, he stated that the government has a responsibility to facilitate a fair and transparent assessment of the situation on the ground and that the role of a fact-finding team is even more crucial and necessary in times of crisis like this. Additionally, he stated that the individuals who have been impacted by the violence and the circumstances that have followed have the right to have their voices heard.

After that, he stated that the State Government had impeded justice and the pursuit of the truth by preventing the Central Fact-Finding Team from carrying out their investigation.

He went on to say that the decision to exclude the Central Fact-Finding Team sent a troubling message to the people of Manipur and to the nation as a whole. He also said that it created a climate of suspicion, secrecy, and a lack of accountability.

The State Government must recognize that transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of a functioning democracy and any attempts to suppress or hinder them will only further erode people's confidence, he asserted.

We call upon the State Government to reconsider its decision and immediately allow the Central Fact-Finding Team access to all relief camps in the hills and valleys, he further added.

The MPCC VP additionally said that any focal group from various ideological groups must be allowed the essential help, assets, and collaboration to complete their obligations actually while adding that reality and equity requested by the impacted residents can't be compromised or stifled for political practicality or some other reasons.

The District Congress Committee Sadar Hills urged the Central Government as well as the relevant national and international organizations to take note of this alarming situation and take action to ensure that Manipurians' rights are upheld in accordance with the law.

It stated that any political party's refusal to grant access to the Central Fact-Finding Team is a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights and cannot be tolerated. In this critical juncture, Congress stands in solidarity with the affected individuals and communities in their pursuit of justice, truth, and accountability, it added.

It further stated that Congress will be deterred, however, continue to advocate for

transparency, impartial investigations, and the protection of human rights.

It then stated that the actions of the State Government are unacceptable, and we, therefore demand immediate rectification to uphold the principles of justice and democracy.

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