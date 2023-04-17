Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president, Hareshwar Goshwami, on April 17 said that the resignations of two BJP leaders from their posts are a sign of instability within the BJP government in the state.

Goswami was speaking to the media and said the same when asked about the party's observation on the resignation of BJP leaders Thokchom Radheshyam and Karam Shyam from the post of adviser to the chief minister and chairperson of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Ltd respectively.

He further said that stepping down of two BJP MLAs from their respective post clearly signifies that the BJP leaders are not satisfied with their own government, adding, ''As per information received from a reliable source, some BJP leaders also planning to resign in few days''.

“Resigning BJP MLAs in series just within a gap of just a few days is nothing but venting out their anger and dissatisfaction against the government just like a volcanic eruption,” he claimed.

He further said that the financial condition of the state is in worse shape and they are unable to give salaries to government employees, and pensions to pensioners on time and no new recruitment has been conducted for such a long.

''The BJP leaders of the state can rule the state only by seeking support from the central government. If BJP is removed from the center in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, then their government will also crumble in Manipur'', he said while expressing his hope and expectation that BJP will be overpowered by other parties in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Clarifying the statement made by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, RK Ranjan Singh in one of the public functions held in Imphal East, Goswami said that accusing the Congress party of all mess at the border pillar along Indo-Myanmar is unfortunate.

''Congress Party and various civil society organizations had requested to stop construction when border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar region had started in 2014. The party suggested they continue the construction after a dispute is settled. There was a BJP government in Centre at that time and Congress in Manipur,'' he added.

The Congress expected that the border pillar issue will be settled when RK Ranjan was given the charge of Union Minister of State for External Affairs as he has broad knowledge on this said pending issue, he said.

''He even wrote an article in this regard in one of the quarterly journals called Regional Integration in 1982 and in a book called “Manipur Nation” in 2003. But unfortunately, the problem is still unresolved to date,'' he added.

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