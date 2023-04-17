Days after an elected BJP legislator from the Heirok constituency in Manipur resigned as an advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, now MLA Karam Shyam has surprised the party by resigning from the post of Chairman of the Manipur Tourism Department.

The saffron party leader Karam Shyam is BJP MLA from Langthbal.

BJP MLA from Langthabal, Karam Shyam resigns from the post of Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur; states that he is resigning "as he has not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman."

Also Read: Manipur: BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigns as advisor to CM N Biren Singh

The BJP party is busy strengthening itself for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on the other hand, the resignation of the party's MLA as its president can be a setback for the party.

In fact, BJP MLA Karam Shyam said that he is resigning because he has not been given any responsibility as the Speaker.

Earlier on April 13, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, an elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Heirok constituency in Manipur, resigned as an advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 13. Singh cited a lack of responsibilities as the reason behind his decision to step down from his post.

Singh, who previously held the position of Minister of Education, Labour, and Employment in N Biren Singh's cabinet in 2017, had been appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister earlier this year on January 1. However, according to a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Singh stated that he had "not been given any responsibility so far" and therefore decided to resign from the post.