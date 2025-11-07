Manipur BJP MLA calls for fresh polls if government formation fails

Manipur BJP MLA L Rameshwor Meetei said that if the Central leadership fails to facilitate the formation of a government in the state soon, fresh elections should be held.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, the Keirao legislator warned that the BJP’s position in Manipur could weaken if the political impasse continues.

“There are like-minded BJP legislators among us who have chosen Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata to lead in government formation. We are also prepared to convey this to the Governor to stake claim for forming the government, but have been waiting for a favourable time,” Meetei said.



Also Read: State's journalist body hits back at PUCL for ‘baseless and irresponsible’ report on Manipur conflict

He asserted that both hill and valley legislators are ready to support the move for government formation. Expressing concern over prolonged uncertainty, he added, “I think if the government is not formed in November, the party’s position will not be favourable. If a government cannot be formed, fresh elections should be held.”

Meetei’s remarks come amid growing speculation within political circles about internal divisions in the BJP’s Manipur unit following months of administrative limbo in the state.