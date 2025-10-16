Manipur BJP MLA claims Centre to decide new state govt after November 15

Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Th Shyamkumar claimed on Thursday that a new popular state government would be formed in Manipur after November 15, with the chief minister to be selected by the central party leadership.

Speaking to the media, the Andro constituency MLA said, “During a meeting between central leaders and BJP MLAs from the state in Delhi, they assured that a popular government will be installed after November 15. The leader (chief minister) will be selected by the Centre. There is no option now. Everyone wants to be the chief minister. What I want is for the Centre to select a CM.”

Shyamkumar was among 26 BJP MLAs who recently camped in Delhi for a week-long discussion with central leaders regarding the state’s political situation.



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