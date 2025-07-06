Manipur BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit engages with IDPs, celebrates Kang Festival with unity

Former Agriculture and Power Minister and BJP MLA, Thongam Biswajit has been actively engaging with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in various relief camps across Manipur, in a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and compassion.



His recent interactions and initiatives, including the celebration of the sacred Kang (Rath Yatra) Festival, have brought hope and dignity to the displaced communities.

On July 6, Biswajit spent meaningful time with the youth and students among the IDPs, listening attentively to their concerns and challenges. From educational barriers to socio-economic struggles, he discussed actionable steps to create a supportive environment that fosters learning, growth, and hope for a brighter future. His empathetic approach resonated with the young IDPs, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to voice their aspirations.

The following day, Biswajit also joined the IDPs in celebrating the Kang Festival at Shree Shree Govindajee Temple. The event was marked by a special Darshan and Prasad Seva, shared with displaced elders, brothers, and sisters from the relief camps. The occasion was a powerful display of faith, unity, and collective prayers for peace and healing, bringing the community closer together. To ensure the displaced could participate with dignity, Biswajit distributed Dhoti and Kurta to the men, enabling them to join the festivities joyfully alongside their families.

In addition to the cultural celebrations, Biswajit addressed the practical needs of the IDPs. During a heartfelt interaction, he assured them of the imminent completion of a Community Hall, which will serve as a shared space for gatherings and activities. Furthermore, he committed to providing financial assistance for handloom weaving machines, a significant step toward empowering local artisans and promoting sustainable livelihoods.