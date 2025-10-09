Manipur BJP MLAs urge Sambit Patra to restore popular govt, warn of assembly dissolution

In a significant political development, a delegation of around 25 BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, met BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, (October 7) pressing for the reinstatement of a popular government in the state at the earliest.

The meeting, held at Manipur Bhawan, saw the MLAs urging the central leadership to take immediate steps to restore an elected government. They reportedly conveyed that if the Centre is unable to form a government soon, the Assembly should be dissolved.

According to reliable sources, discussions centred on the possibility of reinstating a popular government before the expiry of the extended term of President’s Rule, which was prolonged in August this year. While the exact timeline remains uncertain, the formation of a government is likely before the end of 2025, the sources said.



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Sambit Patra, however, advised the legislators to first build consensus among Meitei, Naga, and Kuki MLAs to ensure stability and inclusiveness before moving ahead with the restoration of an elected government.

Some MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction over not being able to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during their visit. A senior party leader from Manipur said that due to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, meetings with the top central leadership could not be scheduled.

Patra reportedly assured the MLAs that they would get an opportunity to meet the party’s senior leaders after the Bihar polls, indicating that further consultations may take place later this year.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9 amid the prolonged ethnic unrest in the state.

Notably, five BJP MLAs — Thokchom Radheshyam, Yumnam Radheshyam, S. Rajen, Paonam Brojen, and Achab Uddin — did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.