In another major blow to the saffron party in Manipur, BJP legislator Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh resigned as the chairman of the Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA).

With this Raghumani Singh becomes the fourth legislator from the BJP camp in Manipur to resign from additional duties assigned by CM Biren Singh.

Earlier on April 20, MLA P Brojen Singh stepped down as the chairman of the Manipur Development Society.

Brojen who was an elected MLA from the Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency under Thoubal district cited ‘personal grounds’ as the reason behind his resignation.

Also Read: Manipur: Another BJP MLA tenders resignation from chief minister N Biren Singh’s led government

“I tender my resignation from the post of chairman Manipur Development Society (MDS) Imphal due to some personal grounds”, mentioned Brojen in his resignation letter.

Brojen’s resignation comes at a time when a few of the elected MLAs mainly from the Kuki community are already camping in New Delhi, seeking interference from the Centre leadership, after expressing discontent over the current state leadership for alleged lack of transparency and not fulfilling the promises.

Thokchom Radheshyam, who resigned from his position as Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s advisor, has alleged that a dictatorial style of leadership has been prevailing in Manipur which has left many legislators disgruntled. They want a change of guard—either the chief minister or state party leadership. “If we want transparency, whatever we do, whatever we speak, what we think in our mind and soul should be same and action upon,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Another BJP leader, Karam Shyam who resigned on April 17 from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation stated in a social media post that the senior leadership of the state government is not treating their colleagues equally and that a leader threatening their colleagues could not be accepted.

Shyam further stated that the CM had promised to develop a historical site in his constituency but his request was ignored later on.