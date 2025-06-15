In a formal appeal addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, T. Michael Lamjathang Haokip, State Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur Pradesh, has called for the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF). Dated June 14, 2025, the appeal urged that extending the agreement could destabilize Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February 2025 following the collapse of its elected government.

Manipur continues to grapple with the scars of ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, fueling public discontent and distrust. Michael’s letter highlights growing concerns over media reports suggesting the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may extend the SoO agreement, a move he fears could be seen as appeasing armed groups linked to recent violence. He cautioned that such a decision risks undermining Manipur’s territorial integrity and constitutional identity, particularly in the Imphal valley, where public sentiment is already volatile.

Citing the 2001 Great June Uprising, sparked by the extension of the Indo-Naga ceasefire “without territorial limits”. Michael also recalled the tragic loss of 18 young lives, an event commemorated annually on June 18 as a symbol of resistance. With the 24th anniversary approaching, he warned that any move to extend the SoO agreement around this sensitive date could trigger mass unrest on a scale reminiscent of 2001. Civil society groups, student unions, and community organizations have already voiced strong opposition to any unilateral decision under President’s Rule.

The BJP Spokesperson called for the immediate abrogation of the SoO agreement, arguing that the MHA has failed to enforce its ground rules, rendering it ineffective. “Continuing to patronize insurgent groups risks creating man-made volcanoes in Manipur’s hills,” he wrote, urging the government to treat these groups as militants, not peace partners. He noted that SoO groups, operationally controlled by the Ministry of Defence through the Army and Assam Rifles, have contributed to significant loss of life and property, further eroding public trust.

Michael urged to terminate the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreement between the Government of India, Government of Manipur, and UPF/KNO to uphold fairness, justice, and law and order. The Government of India’s inability to enforce the agreed ground rules renders further extensions futile. Simply restricting designated camps fails to address the core issue and merely shifts responsibility.

If termination is not immediately feasible, Michael proposed deferring any decision on the SoO until an elected government is restored in Manipur, with comprehensive consultations involving indigenous communities, particularly the Thadou tribe, from both hill and valley regions. He also invoked a unanimous resolution by the BJP-majority 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 29, 2024, opposing any SoO extension, arguing that ignoring it would violate the Constitution’s Seventh Schedule, which assigns public order to the state, and undermine Manipur’s democratic mandate.

Recent reports of resumed MHA talks with UPF/KNO to renew the SoO pact, despite two years of lapses, have intensified concerns. As a BJP karyakarta, Thadou community leader, and someone personally affected by Manipur’s crisis, Michael Haokip emphasized the urgency of a statesmanlike approach to safeguard national security and public sentiment. “The stability of Manipur and the faith of its indigenous peoples in the Government of India are at stake,” he stated