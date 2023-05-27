In view of the ongoing unrest prevailing in the State of Manipur, the state unit of BJP has submitted some of the important issues which the party feels are among the utmost priority to focus on (for necessary and timely action) as an attempt to bring back normalcy in the State in the shortest possible time.



"The current crisis which started on the 3rd of May, at Churachandpur has provoked the sentiments of the people at large and is slowly gathering its momentum in the form of general public agitation and anger," mentioned the memorandum to PM Modi.

Further, the state unit asserted that in spite of the heavy presence of security forces deployed at various locations in the State, violence and uncertainty prevail at an all-time high which has eventually had to increase tensions among the various communities residing in the State.

The Biren Singh-led BJP government further highlighted certain points to PM Modi for consideration:

1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur Pradesh pledges to uphold the Territorial Integrity of Manipur at all costs. The BJP will always oppose any attempt to disrupt our Integrity and Unity.

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2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur Pradesh strongly rejects the establishment of any form of separate administrative division within the State of Manipur.

3. BJP Manipur Pradesh appeals to both communities to refrain from any acts of violence aimed at hampering our peaceful co-existence.

4. Bharatiya Janata Party (BP), Manipur Pradesh appeals for the strict imposition of the ground rules of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) so as to confine and control the UGs under the SoO apparently (such as deposition of Arms and Ammunitions, confinement of UGs cadre within the designated camps etc.) and also call for penalising those involved in perpetrating the ongoing violence.

5. To immediately announce the resettlement plan for all the displaced persons living at various relief camps within and outside the State (more than they thousand) back to their original place of settlement/villages at the earliest. In the public interest, immediate implementation of the resettlement at the ground level is crucial.

6. To open up National Highway — 39 (Imphal-Dimapur) which is currently blocked by some irate mobs thereby halting the movement of commercial vehicles on this route resulting in the increase of shortages of essential commodities in the State.

7. To immediately stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants from Myanmar and also complete the construction of necessary border fencing along the borders.

8. In the National interest, the state unit humbly urges for the implementation of the National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC), Manipur for the identification of illegal immigrants from across the border at the earliest.

