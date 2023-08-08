Manipur BJP has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to replace Assam Rifles with any other paramilitary forces permanently from the state in the interest of the public.

The party also sought his intervention to bring an amicable solution to the ongoing ethnic unrest at the earliest.

“The role of Assam Rifles in regard to the ethnic unrest and in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state has been under considerable criticism and public outrage.” “Since Day 1 of the violence on May 3, Assam Rifles has failed to maintain neutrality so as to restore peace in the state,” the party said in its memorandum to PM Modi.

It further said that the public anger and protest over Assam Rifles for playing the role of partisanship in this highly delicate and sensitive ethnic unrest continues to be witnessed unabated even today.

''Assam Rifles has been charged by the public for their biased role in tackling the situation,” it added.

The memorandum comes two days after Manipur Police filed an FIR against 9 AR for disobeying law by a public servant with intent to cause injury to any person, obstructing a public servant in charge of public function.



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