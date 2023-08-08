Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on August 8 launched a scathing attack on the opposition over the Manipur issue and alleged that they never cared for the northeast when they were in power and now engaging in politics.

He said this while speaking during a debate over a no-confidence motion debate against Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

''When in power, Opposition never cared for the northeast and now engaging in politics over the Manipur issue,'' he added.

He further said that before 2014, many people from the Northeast faced racial discrimination and atrocities in Delhi and other major cities of the country. However, after 2014 the situation changed, and the DGP conference was held in Guwahati for the first time after independence.

Criticizing opposition further, Rijiju also said that they work against the country and call themselves I.N.D.I.A.

''They (Opposition alliance) work against the country and then call themselves I.N.D.I.A. The country won't accept this,'' he added.

Commenting over the no-confidence motion, the Union Minister also said that the opposition parties will regret bringing this no-confidence motion.

"This no-confidence motion has been brought at a very wrong time. The Congress will regret it later," he added.

Rijiju further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the trust of the northeast, adding, ''Insurgency brought down, every region brought to the mainstream."

Rijiu also spoke about PM Mod's direction to Cabinet Ministers to visit the northeast frequently which drew the attention of Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Jairam hit back at Rijiju and asked him for details of the visits of Union Ministers to Manipur in the last 97 days.

Jairam said that during the No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju boasted about the Prime Minister’s directions to Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State to visit Northeast every 15 days.

''Yes, we all know about the frequency of visits of Union Ministers before any election. But it has been 97 days since the horrific ethnic violence broke out in Manipur. INDIA asks how many of Modi’s Ministers have been to Manipur. We challenge you to furnish details of the visits of Union Ministers to Manipur in the last 97 days!, Jairam tweeted.

Also read: MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion debate in LS, says PM Modi took 'Maun Vrat' on Manipur