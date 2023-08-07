Extending support to Meira Paibis's protest, Manipur BJP vice president Ch Chidananda Singh on August 7 accused Assam Rifles of supporting one particular community in the ongoing violence in the state.

He said that the one-sided act of the AR is strongly condemned and to please Assam Rifles, no Meitei women ever dance with them.

''Among the central forces deployed in Manipur to control the prevailing crisis of the state, the Assam Rifle (AR) is directly or indirectly supporting or helping one particular community,'' he alleged in an official statement.

Singh further alleged that protesters including womenfolk, brothers, and sisters from the Meitei community are beaten brutally in the name of controlling people's protest.

''Some of them are severely injured. Such atrocities and brutal acts are unacceptable. While on the other hand, unfortunately, the Assam Rifle is dancing together with women of other communities,'' he claimed.

Despite being a Karyakarta of a political party, the situation now is so sensitive that my community, my people, and my state have become more important than the political party to which I belong, he said.

The BJP vice president said that the biases in implementing the laws of the Indian Government gives resentment to the people of the Meitei community, adding, ''This discrimination against the Meitei Community becomes a big reason to lose faith in the Central government''.

''As a Meitei, we equally felt displeasure at such discriminations,'' he added.

He further said that a letter from his side was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5th expressing resentment on the one-sided act of Assam Rifles requesting for an 'Overall Review' of their duties and also to-take out Assam Rifles from vulnerable areas and to deploy other neutral central or state forces.

''Regarding the matter, on August 7 a memorandum to Prime Minister of India has been submitted by our party. Today's mass protests by the womenfolk, as well as mothers of our community against the Assam Rifles, is strongly supported,'' he said.

Also read: Manipur violence: Meira Paibis reiterate demand for withdrawal of Assam Rifles from state