The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) has dismissed allegations of a suspected leak of an English subject question paper.

Speaking to media persons, BOSEM secretary Mangijao said that following complaints by Manipur Youth and Students' Union (MYSU) and an investigation by the Board officials, it was found that a package containing micro notes and answers was thrown inside the school campus around 11 AM, i.e. two hours after the commencement of the examination.

"As they have reported that there has been mass copying in some of the examination centres..so in the future exams we will deploy inspection teams for the remaining five subjects," the BOSEM secretary added.

Also Read: Manipur government issues show cause notice to two principals over HSLC exam fiasco

Earlier MYSU claimed that they have found a package containing answers and notes to the questions to the English subject in the ongoing HSLC exams.

A total of 38,127 students, including 18,628 girls, are giving the board examination that will conclude on April 3.

Results of the assessment that is being conducted in 158 exam centres across the northeastern state will be declared in the second week of May 2023.



Private schools have the highest number of examinees at 28,477 followed by government schools at 8,130 and state-aided institutions at 1,520.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrates of Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC between 8 am and 1 pm in a 100-metre radius from the examination centres till April 3.