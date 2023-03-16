Manipur government on March 16 issued show cause notice to two school principals over negligence in providing admit cards to over 96 students for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination.

In a major setback for as many as 96 students from 19 different educational institutes, including 10 government schools, have been denied from appearing the HSLC Examination 2023 due to alleged negligence of their respective school authorities during form fill up procedure in Manipur.

The HSLC Examination 2023, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) begins on Thursday (March 16).

The Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) called on the state government on Wednesday, March 15 to consider allowing these 96 students to take the exam, expressing concerns about the potential impact on their careers.

M Somorjit Meitei, secretary general of DESAM, disclosed to the media at the organization's headquarters in Imphal that, according to the findings of an investigation carried out by the DESAM team, BOSEM denied students access to the examination.

He argued that, in accordance with the findings of the DESAM investigation, some of the school administrators who were in charge of filling out the forms were reported missing with the fee amount, and others were absent due to illness.

Meanwhile, the government has asked the two principals to respond to the show cause notice latest by March 24.



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