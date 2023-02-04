A bomb blast took place after an explosive device went off at a fashion show venue in the Imphal district of Manipur on February 4 morning.

The blast rocked the Imphal district just ahead of Sunny Leone's visit to the state on February 5.

As per reports, the blast took place at 6:06 AM today at a fashion venue in Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East, where Leone is to participate in the fashion show on February 5.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

As per a reliable source, the bomb explosion is expected to be carried by a proscribed outfit as the fashion parade was banned by some groups.

It may be mentioned that the fashion show is being organized by the House of Ali with the objective to promote the handloom and khadi of Manipur and tourism as well.

Earlier, just a day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a powerful bomb exploded in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on January 25, injuring three pedestrians.

According to reports, the incident took place at Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul town at around 5 pm.

Following the blast, three persons, including one woman, who were crossing the road, were injured when the suspected hand grenade exploded.

They were taken to Leishiphung Hospital for further treatment, informed a source.

This is a developing story, Further details are awaited.

Also read: Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Manipur's Ukhrul district