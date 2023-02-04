An earthquake of measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Manipur’s Ukhrul district on February 4, said the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The quake, which hit the town around 6.14am, occurred at a depth of 10 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Latitude: 25.13 & Longitude: 94.67, Depth: 10 km, location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

Previously, a magnitude 3.2 struck parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on January 3 night at 9:31 PM and its epicenter was in Shamli.

As per NCS's latest reports on earthquakes, 38 quakes were recorded within the Indian territory in the month of December.

The report further added that Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh reported the highest number of quakes, 6 each during this period.

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