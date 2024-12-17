Manipur: Bomb recovered in Imphal East district, defused
A mortar was found at Khongampat in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.
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A mortar was found at Khongampat in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces cordoned off the area and later defused the bomb, they said.
The spot is a few hundred metres from a BSF camp and nearly one-and-a-half km from the private residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a police officer said.
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The spot is a few hundred metres from a BSF camp and nearly one-and-a-half km from the private residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a police.
The mortar was discovered by locals in the fields of Khongampat in the morning, he added.
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