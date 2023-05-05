Following the series of violence cases reported in the state of Manipur, the northeast railways has cancelled all Manipur-bound trains.

The decision was made after the Manipur government urged that rail traffic be halted.

"No trains are entering Manipur until the situation improves," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, told the reporters. The decision was made after the Manipur government suggested that rail traffic be halted."

Meanwhile, in response to the state's deteriorating law and order situation, an order was issued Thursday to shoot rioters on sight in extreme cases.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: BJP MLA critical after being attacked by mob in Imphal

The Army was called in to quell the situation after it erupted overnight in tribal lands as they resisted the government's effort to enrol the majority Meitei group on the scheduled tribe list.

On the otherhand, a crowd assaulted BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte as he returned from the state secretariat after meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

This comes amid a deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, where violence has erupted between tribals and the state's majority Meitei people.

Valte, a three-term MLA from Thanlon in the Pherzawl district, was on his way to his official house in Imphal when he was attacked.

The enraged mob assaulted the MLA and his driver, while his PSO escaped. The legislator is now in critical condition and receiving treatment at Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).