A crowd assaulted BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte as he returned from the state secretariat after meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

This comes amid a deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, where violence has erupted between tribals and the state's majority Meitei people.

Valte, a three-term MLA from Thanlon in the Pherzawl district, was on his way to his official house in Imphal when he was attacked.

The enraged mob assaulted the MLA and his driver, while his PSO escaped. The legislator is now in critical condition and receiving treatment at Imphal's Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).



Also Read: Centre invokes Article 355 in Manipur to ensure state security

Valte is a member of the Kuki tribe. In the previous BJP administration, he was Manipur's Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister.

The central government has taken charge of security in Manipur by promulgating Article 355 after the state was marred by unrest and violence in the past few days. The provision, which states that it is the duty of the Union to protect every state against external aggression and internal disturbance, has been invoked to restore peace and order in the state.

As part of the measures, the Imphal-Churachandpur road has been secured by police and security personnel, in order to prevent any further violence or disturbances.

Article 355 is a part of emergency provisions contained in Part XVIII of the Constitution of India, from Article 352 to 360. It empowers the central government to take all necessary steps to protect a state against internal disturbances and external aggression.