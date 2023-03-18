Villagers at Loktak Lake, Manipur recovered bullet-riddled carcasses of two hog deer on March 18.



A team of forest officials led by range officer Ratankumar have reached the spot to investigate the matter. Residents at Loktak Lake reported the team of forest officials that they saw some unidentified men carrying sophisticated weapons, including silencers, and hunting dogs, as well as primitive nets wandering in the area for trapping wild animals at night.

Dr Rebecca Chanu, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), stated that these rare species, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, are endangered and will eventually vanish from the state if strict measures are not taken to prosecute those who are to blame for these malicious acts.

During a Guwahati forest department operation in January, two poachers were apprehended.

The raid, according to reports, took place today in the Guwahati range of the Khanamukh Forest Division. The poachers were kept and a few body portions of creatures were recuperated from their ownership.

Santosh Kumar Gupta and Sangeet Gupta were the two individuals apprehended during the raid, according to officials.

Officials added that among the many items retrieved from their possession were Tiger bones and nails.







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