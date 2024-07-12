A Cabinet meeting held today in the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat decided to summon the next Assembly Session from July 31, 2024.

Speaking to the media at the residence of the Health & Family Welfare and IPR Minister at Lamphel Sanakeithel, Imphal West, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, informed that 43 listed agendas and some unlisted agendas were discussed during the cabinet session.

During the briefing, the Minister recalled that the last sitting of the Assembly Session was held on March 5, 2024. He informed that the Cabinet approved the Bifurcation of manpower particularly for Ministerial staff and VDF in respect of 7 (seven) newly created districts across the State.

He maintained that the new policy will also be applied to the VDF personnel.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for amendment of “The Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2017” and framing of “The Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2024 as well as the proposal for framing of Separate Manipur Health Service (Dental) Rules and exemption from consultation/concurrence with MPSC, he stated.



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The Cabinet also decided to issue a fresh Notification for filling up of vacant Direct recruitment posts in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics. He asserted that the Cabinet, reflecting on the complaints that there are some irregularities, has resolved to instruct the concerned Directorate to cancel the then recruitment results if there are any irregularities and re-issue a new process for engagement.

Minister Ranjan also mentioned that the Allotment of land to the Airport Authority of India, Imphal Airport has also been approved. He further clarified that the same is not an acquisition of a new land, but a land which is already within the campus itself. He continued that the allotment of land for the construction of AYUSH Dispensary at 17-Chaobok Village, Lilong Sub-Division, Thoubal and the construction of the Court Complex of District & Session Judge, Churachandpur has also been approved.

He then highlighted the need to strengthen the Manipur Secretariat’s Records and Library Section, which was also among the agendas discussed during the Cabinet Sitting.

The Minister went on to inform about the agenda regarding the E-auction of fancy registration numbers of vehicles during registration in the VAHAN portal. He added that the same will facilitate anyone in opting for their preferred number plates through the E-auction process.

Out of the 43 listed agendas, some of the agendas were also deferred, he added.

