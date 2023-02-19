The selected candidates, who recently qualified for engagement of graduate teachers, on February 19 lauded Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government for fair selection.

While speaking on behalf of the students, Laishram Roshki, one of the selected candidates, appreciated Manipur CM for ensuring transparency in the recruitment jobs and post of government jobs.

''The result of the recent recruitment has proved that the current government is corruption-free,'' Roshki while speaking to media at DM University complex.

He further said that the recruitment of government jobs without any corruption will inspire and will increase the trust of the people on the government.

Roshki also extended his concern on supporting the government's initiative of the School Fagathansi Mission.

''Those who wanted to be in the teaching profession and want to be a teacher but can't afford to pay bribes or involve in unfair means despite their dedication to them, the Manipur government under the N Biren Singh and Education Minister, has recruited for the post without taking any money or bribes. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the CM,'' he said.

He further said that students will support the CM's School Fagathansi Mission.

It is worth mentioning that recently the Directorate of Education, Manipur declared the result for the engagement of graduate teachers of Arts, Science, and Hindi Graduate teachers held during 2020-21.

As per an official notification issued by the directorate, 613 candidates were selected for Arts graduate teachers, 309 for Science graduate teachers, 376 for Hindi primary teachers, and 131 for Hindi graduate teachers.

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