The Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal district, A Subhash Singh, on June 28 launched Yenning Candles, made solely by the inmates residing at the Kodompokpi Sports Complex Relief Centre in Wangjing.

''With an aim to make the inmates taking shelter in different Relief Camps in Thoubal District financially self-reliant, the District Administration in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Thoubal has been conducting various skill development programs. Today, the Deputy Commissioner, Thoubal, Shri A. Subhash Singh, IAS, launched Yenning Candles solely made by the inmates residing at Kodompokpi Sports Complex Relief Centre at Wangjing,'' said an official statement.

The statement further said that the District Administration in collaboration with KVK has been imparting various skill development activities targeting towards income generation of the inmates.

''The training program activities are being led by Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Thoubal, Dr. S Zeshmarani and Subject Matter Specialist, Home Science, KVK Thoubal, R K Lembisana under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner,'' it added.

Various activities provided to the inmates include awareness programme, demonstrations, and hands-on training. In the food processing category, pickle and candy making of mango and pineapple are under process along with mushroom cultivation.

''Incense sticks/Agarbatti made by the inmates will be made available soon in the market. The raw materials are provided by the district administration and KVK,'' the statement read further.

During the launching of the Yenning Candle, the Deputy Commissioner expressed happiness and satisfaction with the success of the candle-making programme.

He also encouraged the inmates and the officials of Thoubal district to continue with their hard work to make skill development activities taken up by the government to be a success.

Around 200 inmates are taking shelter at Kodompokpi Sports Corplex Relief Centre, the statement concluded.

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