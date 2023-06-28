The Manipur Peoples' Party (MPP) has urged the state government to lift the ban on the internet which has been imposed since May 4 in the wake of violence.

Addressing the media, SRO of MPP, K Muktasana said that the unavailability of internet service in Manipur for more than 50 days has led to failure in many businesses conducts and educations system which ultimately led to the downfall of the state in every sector.

He also alleged that the central security personnel are taking the side of miscreants, adding, ''This can be clearly seen as security forces are abstaining from opening fire at miscreants whenever they are attacking the villages despite shoot at sight order on May 4''.

''The handing over security advisor and the Inter-Agency Unified Command to Kuldiep Singh and the deployment of around 40,000 paramilitary forces, shows that there is an imposition of Article 355 unofficially in Manipur,'' he further claimed.

The MPP also urged Chief Minister N Biren to take up measures for the restoration of peace at the earliest and initiate a resettlement programme for the displaced people in their respective hometowns by doing all the needful.

Also read: Manipur Governor calls on Amit Shah amid unrest in the state