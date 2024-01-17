The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against five people in a case of looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police Training College (MPTC) in May 2023, said a CBI press release.

The chargesheet was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati.

The accused who have been chargesheeted by CBI are: Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit and Keisham Johnson alias Jhonson.

The release states- "CBI has filed chargesheet against 05 accused persons before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam, in a case related to loot of arms and ammunitions from Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), Pangei, Imphal on 04.05.2023.



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CBI registered the said case on 09.06.2023 by taking over the investigation of FIR No. 54(5)2023 dated 04.05.2023 registered at Police Station Heingang, Imphal East, Manipur in compliance of the Notifications issued by the State Govt. of Manipur and by the Govt. of India under DSPE Act, 1946.

As alleged in the FIR, a mob stormed into MPTC Pangei complex on 04.05.2023 and looted away a huge number of arms and ammunition from the MPTC armoury during the ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur."

Further investigation is underway.

"The public is reminded that above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial," further the release states.

