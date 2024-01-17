Following the recent unrest in the border town of Moreh which claimed the life of one IRB personnel, the state government in a letter to the Ministry of Hoem Affairs has sought immediate air assets (Helicopter) for the next 7 days.

Commissioner Home T Ranjit Singh in a letter to Additional Secretary (Police II Division), Ministry of Home Affairs, said: - "I am directed to refer to MHA letter No_III-11034/1/2023-G(P-11) dated 04.01.2024 on the above subject wherein it has been requested to intimate specific period and specify the requirement of MHA Air Assets (Helicopter), as it cannot be possible to provide MHA Air Assets continuously in one place for a longer period due to limited resource in North East region."

The requisition in this regard shall be considered as specific dates as per availability.

Further, the letter also highlighted the law and order situation at the border town of Moreh which has become a matter of serious concern as there has been a continuous exchange of fire taking place and this has resulted in the death of one IRB personnel this morning, January 17.

"In view of the prevalent situation, situation may deteriorate further in Moreh, medical emergency may arise any time. Police Department has also informed that there is also need for airlifting of security personnel, ammunition etc. to Moreh.



Also Read: Manipur: Armed miscreants ambush security forces in Moreh, one CDO personnel killed

It is, therefore, requested that MHA may kindly provide MHA Air Asset(Helicopter) to the State Government and place it at Imphal immediately from today, 17.01.2024 onwards for at least a period of 7 days to meet the emergency requirements," added the letter.

The situation in Moreh town in Manipur continues to be tense with fresh exchanges of fire reported between the security forces and armed miscreants on January 17.

Armed miscreants reportedly attacked IRB personnel while sleeping near Ema Kondong Lairembi Devi Mandir following which one CDO personal died and another injured.

According to sources, today in the early morning at around 4 am when armed miscreants ambushed security forces who are near Ema Kondong Lairembi Devi Mandir with rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and numerous live rounds from the hilltop of Chikim Village.

However, Assam Rifles who were just 20 meters from the IRB Post, covered the IRB post by using their Bullet Proof Vehicles and protecting the IRB personnel by retaliation.