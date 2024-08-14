While remembering the sovereign history of Manipur, today the state observed Independence Day in various places organised by different civil society organisations, students’ bodies, and local organisations.

The United Committee Manipur (UCM) observed Manipur Independence Day at its Lamphel office, marking the day British dominion left Kangleipak Manipur in 1947 granting the state its independence a day before India received its own.

UCM President Joychandra Konthoujam, speaking to media persons, emphasized the historical significance of this day, stating that India celebrates its independence on August 15 while Manipur achieved its sovereignty on August 14th.

Joychandra Konthoujam further said that Manipur, also known as Kangleipak, has a history spanning five thousand years in the Southeast Asian region. Manipur faced two major defeats: the first being the Seven Years’ Devastation (1819-1826) under Burmese occupation, and the second during the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.

The Anglo-Manipuri War, which began on March 31, 1891, and ended on April 27 with the British defeating Manipur, led to 56 years of British rule. As such April 27 is being remembered as a dark day in the state’s history, he recalled while extending his honour to brave martyrs of Manipur who fought valiantly with mighty British Rule.



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Joychandra Konthoujam also recounted how the then-Britisher granted independence to Manipur at midnight on August 14, 1947. However, the UCM President expressed that this sovereignty was short-lived, as Manipur was later merged into the Dominion of India after Maharaja Bodhchandra was compelled to sign the merger agreement in Shillong on September 21, 1949, leading to the loss of its sovereign political status.

All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) also observed Manipur’s Independence Day along with Meira Paibis, local clubs in various places of the state.

AMUCO president Ph Nando also recalled today’s historic day of Manipur. He also highlighted that the alleged forced integration of Manipur into India has long been a point of contention. Many observed it as a colonial act rather than a consensual union.

He also asserted that the current generation must understand and honor Manipur’s unique history, particularly the significance of August 14.

Joint Students’ Coordination Committee (JSCC), an apex body comprising the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), KangleipakStudents’Association (KSA), and the Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and another student organisation also observed Manipur’s Independence Day.

The event was held at Ratankumar Memorial School under Imphal West.