Manipur census director briefs Governor Bhalla on 2027 census preparations

Th. Chitra Devi, Director of Census Operations, Manipur, met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today to brief him on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Census 2027, which is scheduled to begin in April 2026.

During the meeting, the Director outlined the various activities and groundwork being undertaken by the department, while also drawing attention to key administrative and managerial challenges currently hindering progress. She sought the Governor’s support in addressing these hurdles to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the census operations.

Governor Bhalla assured his full cooperation and pledged the government’s support to facilitate smooth conduct of the nationwide demographic exercise in Manipur.



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