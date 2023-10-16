Stating the recent order of declaring Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal as the epicentre of African Swine Fever (ASF), the university has clarified that it is not appropriate to use the term epicentre as the disease has been prevailing from before the state.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at the campus of CAU, Lamphelpat on October 16, assistant professor of the College of Agriculture (COA), CAU Imphal, M Norjit Singh said that from October 6 to October 12, 2023, a total of 21 adult pigs was recorder death inside the shed of All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Pig, Manipur Centre, COA, CAU, Imphal. Observing the cases, the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry of the Manipur government declared the said site as “epicentre” on October 13 as a measure to prevent, control and eradicate the disease.

He continued and further said that this is not the first time Manipur has faced an ASF outbreak. The disease has already been found in Manipur before. As such, it is not appropriate to categorize CAU as an epicentre of ASF. Rather they can term it as “first confirmed case of ASF reported from CAU”.



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He said that the varsity has taken all necessary steps to stop the further spreading of ASF in the varsity. The site was sanitized with lime and 2 per cent Sodium Chloride and now the farm has been completely sealed.

He also said that ASF is not a zoonotic disease yet it is not advisable to consume when there is an outbreak of ASF. The virus of ASF is highly mutative in nature and thus no vaccine or medicine for the treatment of ASF has not produced in the world so far. The only option to address ASF is to give symptomatic treatment.

Norjit said that ASF is highly contagious, and the mortality rate of infected pigs is 90 to 100 per cent. Therefore, people who rear pigs should take up necessary precautionary measures to break the chain of outbreak. Farmers should keep their pig farm very hygienic and isolate any pig that shows any clinical signs and symptoms of ASF.

OSD, Finance of CAU, Imphal, H Chaoba said that the outbreak of ASF gives huge economic loss to those who rear pigs. Manipur is a state where livestock farming is one of the mainstays of the economy. There is an urgent need for a specific policy and program to provide compensation to people who engage in livestock rearing.

The CAU informed that anyone who wants to know more about ASF or wants to take part awareness program on said infection can contact prmmcell@gmail.com