Centre has assured the Manipur government of complete support in ensuring that there is sufficient stock of foodgrains in different parts of the state at all times and the NFSA beneficiaries are able to receive a regular supply of the entitled quantities, said an official statement on June 14.

Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary DFPD visited Imphal on June 14 to review the functioning of NFSA in the wake of the recent law and order issues in Manipur. In the course of the visit, the DFPD Secretary met the Minister, of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD), the government of Manipur L Susindro Meitei, and Chief Secretary, Vineet Joshi.

''The Centre has allocated an additional quantity of 30,000 MT of Rice in view of current law & order situation for a period of 3 (three) months- June 2023 to August 2023 to non-NFSA beneficiaries to State Govt of Manipur,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, presently, the stock position at 9 depots is 30600 MT which is adequate against the total monthly allocation of 12000 MT under NFSA and 6500 MT under non-NFSA.

Besides, Department is exploring additional routes to ensure a smooth and seamless supply of foodgrains through various routes like from Dimapur, Silchar, and Bairabi to Manipur state and inducting a total of 25500 MT of Rice in the state by the end of June’2023.

''The estimated stock position will be sufficient to meet the requirement in the coming month. The regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the state,'' it added.

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