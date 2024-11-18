In response to the escalating security challenges in Manipur, the Centre has ordered the deployment of an additional 50 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies, comprising over 5,000 personnel, to the northeastern state this week.

The decision follows the recent deployment of 20 CAPF companies after violence broke out in the Jiribam district and spread to other areas.

Of the newly deployed units, 35 companies will come from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while the remaining 15 will be from the Border Security Force (BSF), official sources confirmed.

With this addition, the total CAPF deployment in Manipur will rise to 218 companies. CRPF Director General A.D. Singh, along with senior officials from other CAPFs, is already in the state to oversee operations and assess the ground situation.



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A detailed deployment plan is being devised in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Manipur government. These reinforcements will be stationed in regions reporting the highest levels of violence to strengthen security and control law and order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a crucial meeting on Monday to review the security scenario in Manipur. This meeting aims to formulate a comprehensive strategy to address the "volatile" situation and ensure peace.

Manipur has been on edge since May 2023 due to ethnic strife between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo groups. The recent discovery of the bodies of women and children has further fueled protests and violence.

In light of these developments, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, including Jiribam, which has witnessed intense violence.