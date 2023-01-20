Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 20 assured to end the poppy plantation and drug menace in the state within 2023.

Addressing a press conference held at BJP State Office also known as Thambal Shanglen, Biren said that people should not view the ongoing War on drug mission as a game of politics.

''The mission was taken up with a firm commitment to save future generations,'' he added.

He also continued and informed that poppies are mostly cultivated in Saikul Hill Range, Koubru Hill Range, Sajik Tampak, and Kamjong district.

''The state government will destroy all poppy plants and will replace them with winter crops that grow very fast. The plantation of winter crops would be by drone in association with scientists of Central Agricultural University, ICAR, etc,'' he added.

We have started destroying around 70 acres of poppy-cultivated land in the Saikul area and 96 acres of poppy-planted land in the Churachandpur district by sprinkling chemicals through drones, he said.

The Chief Minister also said that to assist the ongoing poppy destruction campaign under the war on drugs mission, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau is stationed now in Imphal, adding, '' They will collaborate with Manipur police team, Assam Rifles, Narcotics and Affairs of Border, Forest Department in the destruction of poppy plants''.

"Government is putting all possible effort to stop poppy plantation in Manipur. The mission is undergoing sleepless nights," he said.

Singh also said that the drug menace and poppy plantation are not a recent phenomenon and it has already been started by the previous Congress government.

''The problem of drug issues would not be so chronic had the previous government death it seriously,'' the Manipur CM added.

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