Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, will be on a four-day visit beginning on January 20, an official statement said.

As per the statement, Hosabale will arrive at Imphal on January 20, 2023, and will depart on January 24, 2023.

''We are pleased to inform you that Mananiya Sar Karyavah (General Secretary) of RSS, Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji is coming to Manipur on a four-day visit. He will arrive at Imphal on 20th January 2023 and will depart on 24th January 2023. Among other organizational meetings, Shri Dattatreya Hosabale ji will address a public meeting on 22nd January 2023 at 04:00 pm on the Topic “Netjai, Azad Hind Fauj, and Indian Freedom Struggle”, at Central Hall, GP

Women’s College, DM University,'' the official statement read.

The statement further said that the public lecture is being organized jointly by the Intellectual Forum of North East (IFNE), Manipur Chapter, and GP Women’s College on the eve of Parakram Diwas.

''On 23rd January 2023, the day of Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary, Shri Hosabale ji will visit INA Memorial Complex, Moirang at 08:30 am for a floral tribute to Netaji as part of the celebration of Parakram Diwas. He will depart on the same day for further deliberations,'' the statement added.

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